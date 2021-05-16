Drone near the Airport: The Record for Saturday, May 15

Saturday, May 15, 2021

12:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of someone sleeping in between the doors of a business near the 600 block of Snapdragon Way. The person was gone by the time that officers arrived.

5:42 a.m. Officers responded to an early morning verbal disagreement between neighbors. It was unclear to officers what the dispute was about, but they were able to mediate the situation.

2:28 p.m. Officer were called by officials at Bob Adams Airport because someone was flying a drone near the airport. Officers tracked down the drone pilot, who was working with a surveying company and was using the drone to survey the area. The pilot agreed not to fly the drone near the airport again.

6:42 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers responded near the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa because some swearwords had been spray painted on someone’s trailer. The situation is under investigation.

8:42 p.m. Steamboat officers were called by a person who said they heard screaming coming from a hotel room near the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. When they arrived, officers realized there was no issue, and the incident did not require further police action.

11:39 p.m. Officers received a report of someone sleeping in front of a building near the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. When they arrived, the person agreed to leave the area.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

