Driving while intoxicated: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Tuesday, Dec. 7

8:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

1:11 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the area of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:13 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of fraud in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 35 in Steamboat.

4:07 p.m. Officers located a lost piece of property in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

5:48 p.m. Officers were called to an instance of trespassing in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a motorist driving while intoxicated in the 40000 block of Marabou Loop.

9:34 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Whistler Road.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.