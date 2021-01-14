Driving under the influence: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 13

Wednesday, Jan. 13

7:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motorist stuck in a snowbank in the 122 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.

7:47 a.m. Deputies responded to a complaint of a group of snowboarders who left beer cans in the 40000 block of Amethyst Drive. Snowboarders had permission to use the area for riding, but the property owner was upset they left beer cans behind.

1:18 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint from a man walking near 1800 Lagoon Court who said he smelled a fire in the distance. Officers arrived on the scene and found a local man had chopped down a cottonwood tree to start a fire for warmth and started another fire inside the hollowed wood to dry it out. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters put the fire out, and the man was cited for arson.

2:57 p.m. Officers received a call from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive about a man who stole a pair of expensive glasses. Officers cited the man for theft.

2:09 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 500 block of Mountain Village Circle who said an unauthorized person obtained their credit card information and had been making purchases. Officers took a report and are investigating.

2:15 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle tailgating another vehicle in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

2:28 p.m. A rental car company on the Front Range told officers several of their license plates had been stolen off of their vehicles. The company believed one vehicle was in Steamboat but had been driven through other resort towns. Officers are investigating.

5:12 p.m. An employee from a property management company told officers they rented a house to visitors in the 1800 block of Christie Drive but believed the visitors stayed past the days they paid for. Officers issued the visitors a citation for trespassing.

7:47 p.m. Officers received several complaints about a vehicle swerving around and driving recklessly down Yampa Street but could not locate the vehicle in the downtown area. Officers then received another call about the same vehicle driving recklessly up Walton Creek Road, and they were able to locate it in that area. Officers performed a chemical test on the male driver and then issued him a citation for driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol.

10:11 p.m. Officers saw an intoxicated man walking around the 2000 block of Village Drive and offered him a courtesy ride to his condo.

11:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a call from a woman in Milner who told deputies she believed a man was following her home. She took several turns, and the driver followed her, so she grew concerned. The woman made it home safely, and deputies are investigating.

Total incidents: 60

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 10 calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.