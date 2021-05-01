Driving under the influence in parking lot: The Record for Friday, April 30
3 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report about harassment. The report was made directly to the Routt County Combined Law Enforcement Facility in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.
9:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a stray animal in the 100 block of Sixth Street in Hayden.
1:37 p.m. Officers received a call about a disturbance in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza.
2:32 p.m. Officers received a call about a drunk person causing a disturbance inside a business in the 1800 block of Elk River Road.
7:36 p.m. Officers and deputies both responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in the City Market parking lot. Officers later arrested the 43-year-old suspect for driving under the influence and fleeing a scene.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
