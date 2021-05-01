Driving under the influence in parking lot: The Record for Friday, April 30

Friday, April 30

3 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report about harassment. The report was made directly to the Routt County Combined Law Enforcement Facility in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

9:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a stray animal in the 100 block of Sixth Street in Hayden.

1:37 p.m. Officers received a call about a disturbance in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza.

2:32 p.m. Officers received a call about a drunk person causing a disturbance inside a business in the 1800 block of Elk River Road.

7:36 p.m. Officers and deputies both responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in the City Market parking lot. Officers later arrested the 43-year-old suspect for driving under the influence and fleeing a scene.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.