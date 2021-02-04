Driver slides into pole: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 3
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
8:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road in which a truck was tailgating another driver. Officers contacted the truck driver and issued a warning.
11:27 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a driver swerving on the road on Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers were not able to locate the driver.
1:11 p.m. Officers received a report from a driver who said their vehicle was damaged in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza, and they did not receive any notice from the person who damaged the vehicle.
5:43 p.m. Officers responded to a driver who struck several cars on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. The driver had outstanding arrest warrants and was arrested.
8:34 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle that slid off the road on Mount Werner Circle. Officers could not locate a person in or around the vehicle.
8:49 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to a driver who slid into a light pole in the 1200 block of Pine Grove Circle.
Total incidents: 43
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Driver slides into pole: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 3
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021