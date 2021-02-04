Driver slides into pole: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

8:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road in which a truck was tailgating another driver. Officers contacted the truck driver and issued a warning.

11:27 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a driver swerving on the road on Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers were not able to locate the driver.

1:11 p.m. Officers received a report from a driver who said their vehicle was damaged in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza, and they did not receive any notice from the person who damaged the vehicle.

5:43 p.m. Officers responded to a driver who struck several cars on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. The driver had outstanding arrest warrants and was arrested.

8:34 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle that slid off the road on Mount Werner Circle. Officers could not locate a person in or around the vehicle.

8:49 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to a driver who slid into a light pole in the 1200 block of Pine Grove Circle.

Total incidents: 43

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.