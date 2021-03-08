Driver mad at jaywalker: The Record for Sunday, March 7

Sunday, March 7, 2021

1:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a stolen vehicle near the Elk River Estates subdivision. The caller was unaware their husband had taken the vehicle, and it was not actually stolen.

10:46 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of employment fraud, one of many similar calls they have been receiving during COVID-19. They took a report.

12:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers got a call from someone who said they and a friend were crossing the street near Ski Time Square, and a driver got mad at them for not using a crosswalk. Officers did not follow up on the call, as the caller didn’t provide any specific thing the driver did.

3:43 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about someone who entered a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, grabbed several items and tried to walk out without paying. An employee was able to grab several items back from the person before they left. The incident is under investigation, and officers have a suspect in mind.

5:53 p.m. Officers were called about a moose that was attracting quite the crowd, about 30 people according to the caller, near the 500 block of Oak Street. The moose was not casing any problems, and a wildlife officer was alerted to the situation.

10:07 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call from a woman who was receiving several disturbing texts from an unknown number. A deputy called the number and left a message telling them to stop sending the texts. The messages stopped, but deputies were unable to identify the sender.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.