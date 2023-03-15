Driver in Dodge pickup tries to miss rock, crashes on US 40
A Dodge pickup crashed into a ditch at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, near mile marker 115 on U.S. Highway 40 while attempting to dodge a boulder in the road, according to authorities.
The Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene to find that the boulder had previously rolled off the canyon wall between Hayden and Milner and was blocking the westbound lane.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup tried to swerve around the rock and crashed into the ditch. The driver was not injured.
Colorado State Patrol shut down both lanes of the highway at 8:07 a.m. and reopened them at 8:23 a.m. The pickup has since been towed out of the ditch.
Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.
