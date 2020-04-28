Driver hits cyclist: The Record for Monday, April 27, 2020
Monday, April 27, 2020
6:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of trespassing from the 10th block of Anglers Drive. A woman said someone she did not want on her property tried to visit.
9:53 a.m. Police were called about a resident yelling at this neighbor in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.
10:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at a landfill in the 20600 block of Routt County Road 205.
Support Local Journalism
11:19 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from an ongoing dispute between neighbors in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.
11:31 a.m. A man allegedly stole a beer and a couple of other items from a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued him a court summons.
12:25 p.m. Police were called about dogs running off leash at a park in the 900 block of Pamela Lane.
12:59 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. Someone allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
2:13 p.m. Police were called about a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue, The bicyclist suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital. The driver received a court summons for failing to yield.
3:30 p.m. An employee called police after a customer refused to wear a face mask at a smoke shop in the 100 block of Ninth Street.
7:57 p.m. A man called police after noticing some money was missing from a safe in his room at a hotel in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers are investigating the incident.
9:45 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about an elevator emergency at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had three cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User