Driver gets egged: The Record for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

12:06 a.m. A transient man who missed his bus out of town went to the Steamboat Springs Police Department to request a place to stay the night. Officers allowed him to sleep in the lobby of the Police Department.

1:15 a.m. Officers were called about a group of people partying too loudly in a hot tub at a residence in the 1100 block of Pine Street.

3:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who was bleeding at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

5:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 115 along U.S. Highway 40.

5:55 a.m. Officers were called about a driver who snuck between two plow trucks that were working in tandem along South Lincoln Avenue.

10:39 a.m. The tenant of a condominium complex called officers to complain that his landlord had locked him out of his condo.

11:37 a.m. The owners of a condo in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers about criminal mischief. A guest who stayed over the weekend trashed the condo, reportedly causing several thousands of dollars worth of damage.

12:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted people who got stuck in an elevator at a medical office building in the 900 block of Central Park Drive.

4:12 p.m. Deputies were called about a vehicle’s tire that had been slashed in the parking lot of the Routt County Justice Center.

8 p.m. Deputies were called about a reported theft of skis and poles at Steamboat Resort.

8:13 p.m. Officers were called about a car that got egged as it drove through an alley in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:58 p.m. A dog bit a teenage boy on the hand in the 600 block of North Park Road. Officers said the boy was wearing heavy gloves, which prevented any injuries.

9:15 p.m. A man went to the Police Department to tell officers about a fight he got into with a couple at Steamboat Resort. The fight turned physical, and he got hit in the head with a ski pole.

11:05 p.m. Officers were called about a hit-and-run in the 300 block of Sixth Street. They later pulled over the driver who caused the damage and arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving, leaving an accident involving damage and failing to notify police.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.