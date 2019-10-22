Driver arrested after hit-and-run: The Record for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

1:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

4:37 a.m. Police were notified of a man causing a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of Boulder Ridge Road. Officers helped residents there get the disruptive man off the property.

7:45 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Routt County roads 129 and 44C. There were no reported injuries, but fluids were leaking from one of the vehicles.

8:12 a.m. A man reportedly was acting suspicious at a coffee shop in the 200 block of Anglers Drive. Officers asked him to leave.

11:36 a.m. A woman alleged someone stole several items of jewelry from a residence in the 1500 block of Meadow Lane. Police are investigating.

12: 18 p.m. Officers were called about a hit-and-run at Mount Werner Road and Montview Lane.

12:29 p.m. Police pulled a driver over for running a stop sign at Mount Werner Road and Montview Lane. It turned out to be the same man involved in the hit-and-run. Officers arrested him on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to notify police of the accident, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

1:12 p.m. A man called police alleging several of his items were stolen from a fitness center in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. He called back several minutes later and said he found the items.

3:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a multi-vehicle crash with unknown injuries on Rabbit Ears Pass at mile marker 153 along U.S. Highway 40 in Grand County. They were told to stand down before they arrived.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.