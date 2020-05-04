Drive-throug testing to be held every Wednesday and Thursday in May
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Through the month of May, the Routt County Department of Public Health will be offering drive-through community testing every Wednesday and Saturday for any residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or for those who suspect they may have come in contact with the virus.
To make an appointment, call 970-870-5577.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste or smell.
The testing events, held from 9 a.m. to noon, are geared toward people who have experienced these symptoms within the past seven days.
Support Local Journalism
Public health officials remind the community tests will only be administered for people who have made appointments ahead of time, and they ask that people do not show up early.
The location of the testing events will be announced Tuesday, May 5, according to officials.
As of Monday, there have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Routt County. Of those, 51 are listed as recovered, and there have been five deaths. According to the county’s impact monitor, there have been six cases in the Oak Creek area, all of which are listed as recovered, and two cases in the Hayden area, one of which is listed as recovered.
There have been 1,242 tests administered to date in Routt County.
Expanding testing capacity locally and across the state is a key piece of reopening businesses and the economy.
As restrictions continue to loosen with office buildings allowed to reopen at 50% capacity Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis repeated pleas for continued individual responsibility.
“For this to work, for us to move forward and not backwards, people need to take this deadly seriously,” Polis said during a press conference Monday.
To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User