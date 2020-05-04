Drive-throug testing to be held every Wednesday and Thursday in May

Michele Lewis, public health nurse with the Routt County Public Health Department and a team of other public health officials administer tests for COVID-19 during a drive-through community testing event. The events will continue every Wednesday and Saturday through May. The location has not yet been announced.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Through the month of May, the Routt County Department of Public Health will be offering drive-through community testing every Wednesday and Saturday for any residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or for those who suspect they may have come in contact with the virus.

To make an appointment, call 970-870-5577.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste or smell.

The testing events, held from 9 a.m. to noon, are geared toward people who have experienced these symptoms within the past seven days.

Public health officials remind the community tests will only be administered for people who have made appointments ahead of time, and they ask that people do not show up early.

The location of the testing events will be announced Tuesday, May 5, according to officials.

As of Monday, there have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Routt County. Of those, 51 are listed as recovered, and there have been five deaths. According to the county’s impact monitor, there have been six cases in the Oak Creek area, all of which are listed as recovered, and two cases in the Hayden area, one of which is listed as recovered.

There have been 1,242 tests administered to date in Routt County.

Expanding testing capacity locally and across the state is a key piece of reopening businesses and the economy.

As restrictions continue to loosen with office buildings allowed to reopen at 50% capacity Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis repeated pleas for continued individual responsibility.

“For this to work, for us to move forward and not backwards, people need to take this deadly seriously,” Polis said during a press conference Monday.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.