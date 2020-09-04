Drinking and walking: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

4:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a verbal argument at a lodge in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:03 a.m. Police were called about a man who appeared to be drunk stumbling down a sidewalk and holding a beer in the 100 block of Fifth Street.

8:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a single vehicle rollover at mile marker 121 along U.S. Highway 40. The driver died after being ejected from the vehicle.

11:32 a.m. Police were called about a man causing a disturbance at a bank in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

1:06 p.m. Police were called about a man who got into an argument with employees of a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:35 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a wildfire north of Hayden in North Routt County. Federal resources also worked to extinguish the fire.

3:25 p.m. Police were called about a man who left a large pile of his personal belongings outside a lodge in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 40800 block of Purple Sage Street.

11:30 p.m. Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle from a ranch near Columbine in North Routt. The driver fired at deputies during a vehicle chase. Law enforcement eventually deflated the vehicle’s tires and took the driver into custody.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.