Drink Kombucha offers new gathering place in West Steamboat

Heidi Breidert, left, and her husband, Jason, have recently expanded their production facilities at Wave Brewing Co. and opened a new Drink Kombucha bar on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Drink Kombucha is not new to Steamboat Springs, but for the first time, customers can buy the fermented, lightly effervescent beverage and then sit down and enjoy it at the business’ new location.

“We have spent a lot of time, and it’s been quite a journey,” said Jason Breidert, who owns the business with his wife, Heidi. “We were down for about six weeks, but now, we are back up and running at full capacity. We have a larger fermenter, so we are starting to brew bigger batches and larger quantities.”

Drink Kombucha shares the building at 2432 Lincoln Ave. with Big Iron Coffee. The new 400-square-foot gathering space, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, includes a custom seaglass and concrete bar created by Ergo Construction and features the same beetle kill theme that has become a trademark of Big Iron Coffee’s two locations. Drink Kombucha shares an entrance and outside seating with the coffee shop.

In addition to a selection of different flavored kombuchas, the menu at Drink Kombucha will include a variety of salads and menu items that will appeal to those looking for something healthy to eat for lunch.

“We’ve got a lot of locals who are health conscious, and they want to get the probiotics and prebiotics into their system,” Jason said. “We are going to start offering a lot of raw salads and healthy foods that are loaded with prebiotics. We are trying to cater to people who enjoy drinking something that is non-alcoholic and not loaded with sugar.”

Jason said they use green or black tea that is fermented using a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast commonly referred to as SCOBY to create their kombucha. The process, which includes fermentation, flavoring and a light carbonation, takes about five weeks and results in a sweet, fizzy drink that has been praised for it health benefits.

“So by drinking probiotics and eating vegetables, we are putting more of the good bacteria that you need in your body to fight the bad bacteria,” Heidi said.

Heidi said Drink Kombucha has a strong following in Steamboat, which she believes will help the company’s new location grow.

“We want to provide healthy choices for people to have for lunch,” Heidi said. “We’re trying kombucha muffins and using kombucha in the vinaigrettes we are using on our salads. We’re just trying to have fun also.”

Kombucha is just one of the creations of the Wave Brewing Co., which is owned and operated by the Breiderts and based out of Steamboat. The couple moved to the area from Northern California five years ago and started brewing kombucha at home two years ago.

Wave Brewing is focused on craft kombucha and jun, which is a similar drink fermented using honey. Jason said they hope to start offering Jun next month.

The Breiderts introduced their product to Steamboat last summer at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market, but because of the expansion, they were unable to take part this year. However, Drink Kombucha can be found in bottles at Freshies, Blue Sage, Cruisers and Wild Plum. It can also be found on tap at the new Drink Kombucha location and Big Iron Coffee’s downtown location and it is rotated on tap at Storm Peak Brewing Co.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.