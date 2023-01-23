Drew Hyde Memorial Fund hosts ‘State of the Snowpack’ fundraiser Saturday
The Drew Hyde Memorial Fund is hosting the educational and fundraising event “State of the Snowpack” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall in Steamboat Springs.
The community event is open to the public and especially targets winter backcountry enthusiasts and recreationalists. The evening will include presentations and discussions from educators from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Routt County Search and Rescue, and Colorado Mountain College.
The suggested donation of $10 at the door will benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Sponsor Drew Hyde Memorial Fund honors Steamboat Springs resident and adventurer Drew Hyde, who died at age 49 in a March 2022 avalanche while backcountry skiing in the North Fork of Fish Creek watershed east of Steamboat.
The event will include raffle prizes as well as beverages from Storm Peak Brewery. For questions, contact Friends of the CAIC at info@friendsofCAIC.org or 970-340-8180.
