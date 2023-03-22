Drama troupe looks for laughs as it brings Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ to stage
Opening night for the Steamboat Springs High School Drama Troupe’s presentation of Monty Python’s “Spamalot” will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
The production, which will be held in the high school auditorium, will follow King Arthur and his knights on their wild adventures to find the Holy Grail. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased at the high school in advance, 45 East Maple St., or at the performance, and cost $10 for students, $15 for general admission and $35 for VIP.
