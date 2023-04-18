Downtown road closes due to flooding in Hayden
Poplar Street in downtown Hayden is closed due to flooding, according to a Facebook post by the town of Hayden.
The closure is between Harvest Drive and South Harvest Drive, as water is coming from drainage ways originating farther up the road near the Lake View Subdivision, according to the post on Tuesday evening, April 18. Homes in the area are at risk of flooding, and people should be prepared.
Sandbags are available at the Hayden Police Department and Fourth Street.
In an earlier Facebook post, town officials said mitigation measures remained in place despite rising water on Monday, April 17, into Tuesday. However, warm weather on Tuesday could bring about worse flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
