Downtown burglary: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a burglary from a business near the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:35 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a bear that was getting into a dumpster in Rita Valentine Park near the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

11:08 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131. There were no reported injuries.

1:39 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

6:04 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to near mile marker 62 of State Highway 131, just east of its intersection with Routt County Road 35A, to assist a driver.

9:01 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported collision between two vehicles near the corner of Fourth and Oak streets.

9:27 p.m. Officers were called to near the 200 block of 12th Street in response to a noise complaint.

Total incidents: 59

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 16 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.