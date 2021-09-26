Downtown burglary: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 25
Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a burglary from a business near the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
7:35 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a bear that was getting into a dumpster in Rita Valentine Park near the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.
11:08 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131. There were no reported injuries.
1:39 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
6:04 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to near mile marker 62 of State Highway 131, just east of its intersection with Routt County Road 35A, to assist a driver.
9:01 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported collision between two vehicles near the corner of Fourth and Oak streets.
9:27 p.m. Officers were called to near the 200 block of 12th Street in response to a noise complaint.
Total incidents: 59
• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 16 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Downtown burglary: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 25
Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021