 Downhill thrills | SteamboatToday.com

Downhill thrills

News | July 7, 2019

Steamboat Springs native Jack Rosenthal cruises down the recently opened downhill-only mountain bike trail near Spring Creek. It allows riders to speed down and catch air off rock features without worrying about uphill traffic.
Derek Maiolo

