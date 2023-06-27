Downhill bike-racing series returns after 5-year hiatus

Steamboat Resort’s gravity mountain-bike race series, Captain of the Boat , is back this summer following a five-year hiatus.

The series consists of five unique races down biking trails on Mount Werner, offering competitors the opportunity to go fast, beat their friends and earn bragging rights they can hold until next year.

The racing series will begin July 16 and run every other Sunday (skipping Labor Day weekend) through the season finale on Sept. 10.

“To race in the event, you should be comfortable riding our black-level terrain,” said Jon Feiges, series director and bike park manager. “Though most of the racing is on our blue terrain, you should have no problem negotiating our Buckin’ Bronc trail once it opens.”

The series is split into six categories of bikers. Groms is for 13-year-olds and under, Funhogs is for racers looking to enjoy themselves and the open division is a more serious category for competitive racers. Each category is split up into male and female racers.

Passes for the series are not being sold online. Bikers will have to head to the Steamboat Bike Shop for registration and check-in from 2-4 p.m. July 16 to purchase a pass.

After check-in, racers will load onto the Steamboat Gondola and have a meeting around 4:40 p.m. at the top of the race section. The race will start immediately after the meeting with awards to follow on the Steamboat Stage.

A single race ticket is $29 and the series pass is going for $99. This does not include a gondola ticket, which will also need to be purchased by anyone except single race riders who will be able to get up the lift at 4:15 p.m. on race day at no extra charge. Riders who have an Ikon pass for the 2023-24 season will be able to use their Ikon pass as their gondola ticket.

Bikes may be inspected by race officials and could be rejected if found unsuited for the course.

“We really do suggest you have a downhill bike for this,” Feiges said. “Six inches of travel, functional disc brakes on both wheels and a bike that is specific for aggressive downhill riding.”

According to Feiges, the courses vary in technicality and he recommends people ride the trails and become familiar with them prior to race day. Race officials ask that everyone wears a full-face helmet when racing and does not listen to music during the event.

“When I mention it to folks that have enjoyed racing here before, they are really psyched,” Feiges said. “It’s bragging rights; it is not the Olympics. This is a town race and we are out to have a really good time with it. People really enjoy being able to pit themselves against each other.”