‘Don’t underrate us’: Senior girls basketball defeat Battle Mountain on senior night

Gianna Carroll of Battle Mountain is pressured by Steamboat Springs High School sophomore Sam Campbell and junior Rose Epstein during a game on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the final quarter of the game between Steamboat Springs High School and Battle Mountain, it was clearer than ever that both teams wanted a win. At 6-12 and 5-11 respectively, Steamboat and Battle Mountain have both had tough seasons. The Sailors had won three of their past five, while the Huskies picked up one win out of their last seven contests.

At this point in the season, wins mean little standingswise, but the teams wanted one nonetheless.

“Winning just proves to bystanders who thought we were underrated and felt like we’re not worth it, we’re underrated,” said Weiss. “Now we’re proving we can actually kick butt. We proved to the audience that we are a totally different team than last year. … It shows everyone, don’t underrate us.”

With a furrowed brow, senior Shelbee Weiss arced a 3 through the net, giving the Sailors a 28-27 lead with six minutes to go. She led the team with four 3-pointers and 15 points.

“She’s always calm,” said head coach George Ibarra. “She takes some shots that are a little crazy, but she’ll look at me and go, ‘I know.’ Since we started league (play), she’s really stepped up and has really put the team on her back. She’s the one, we get down … she hits a 3 and gets that energy back up.”

In the fourth, sophomore Sam Campbell scored 5 of her 12 points. She was fouled on a make from underneath the net, and sunk the ensuing free throw. Steamboat led 31-27. She leapt into the air, using her wing span to intercept the next inbounds pass from the Huskies. She turned around and was fouled on her shot. Her foul shot extended the advantage to 5 points.

Watching the first five minutes of the game was like watching turtles race in the mud. The teams were working hard, and moving, but not getting very far.

Steamboat Springs senior Katie Lake collects a rebound during a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Shelby Reardon

The contest was tied at zero until Battle Mountain junior Gianna Carroll went 1-for-2 from the foul line almost halfway through the first quarter.

The Huskies went up 6-1 before the Sailors got unstuck. After Weiss hit a deep two, senior Siera Harrison drained her first free throw, getting her team within two. Her second banged off the rim, but sophomore Sam Campbell put away the rebound, tying the game at six. Harrison used a buzzer-beating jump shot to give the Sailors their first lead of the night at 8-6 to end the first.

Steamboat still held a small advantage, 17-14 at the half, but the Huskies stepped things up in the third. A 3-pointer from junior Alden Pennington gave Battle Mountain a 21-17 lead.

Just as Ibarra said, Weiss was there with a 3. She made it a one possession game at 22-20, but Maggie Skidmore pushed the Huskies ahead again.

Steamboat senior Katie Lake used a pair of free throws to get within 2 and Campbell collected her own rebound to tie the game at 24. Lake ended the game with 8 points, while senior Jaycee May added 4 points. With Harrison’s one free throw, every senior got on the board on the night they were honored.

“I told the girls yesterday and today before the game that there’s going to be a lot of energy,” said Ibarra. “The seniors are going to be so hyped. You’re gonna be out of your zone or your game, because you’ve got so much energy. Your parents are here, family members here to watch. You just have to play your game.”

Steamboat Springs 40, Battle Mountain 31

BM 6 8 11 6 – 31

SS 8 9 8 15 – 40

Scoring: BM, Gaby Caballero 13, Giana Caroll 7. SS, Shelbee Weiss 15, Sam Campbell 12, Katie Lake 8, Jaycee May 4, Siera Harrison 1. Fouls: BM, 16. SS, 17. FTs: BM, 13-21. SS, 10-21.



