Don’t miss the short-term rental license application deadline
The deadline to obtain a short-term rental license is Sunday, April 30.
“The grace period is closing, and applicants can’t say they haven’t had enough time to obtain a license,” Steamboat Springs Planning and Community Development Director Rebecca Bessey said in a news release. “Every STR needs to obtain a license, and the online process is easy and convenient — there’s even a step-by-step document to guide people through the entire process.”
Every short-term rental in Steamboat Springs is required to have a license, which costs $250, is good for a year and must be renewed annually. Following April 30, a short-term rental owner must have a license to continue advertising and operating.
License types include hosted and temporary in addition to the standard license. Exemptions may be granted to some properties. For more, go to SteamboatSprings.net/STR
