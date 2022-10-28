Don’t expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here’s why.
Only twice before has the weather pattern arrived three years in a row, climatologists say
Denver Post
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say.
To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row.
Only twice before have La Niñas struck for three straight years, according to Becky Bollinger, of the Colorado State University’s Colorado Climate Center.
Historically speaking La Niñas split the state in half, Bollinger said. The northern portion can expect an average or above-average snowy season while the southern section will likely be warmer and drier.
To understand why, you have to understand a few basics about El Niño-Southern Oscillation weather patterns.
