Donated acre adjacent to Steamboat Cemetery creates a buffer from development

The Steamboat Springs Cemetery received a land donation, adding about an acre on the property’s northwest side that, at the very least, will prevent more development immediately adjacent to many locals’ final resting places.

“This helps put a buffer to the cemetery,” said Jim Stanko, president of the Steamboat Springs Cemetery District Board.

One idea for the parcel would be to bury people’s cremated remains in a more natural landscape than the green lawns currently on the grounds. Still, this isn’t something that will happen immediately.

“This opened up some opportunities for us to explore,” he said. “It may not happen. It may just be an acre that we own to keep somebody else from putting a house on it.”

The decision of what happens with that parcel would be left to the three-member board of the district, which Stanko said currently has an opening. He said the main qualification is having some extra time.

The vacancy is the first opening since the board’s newest member Dan Bonner joined 11 years ago. The term is for six years and is appointed by the Routt County commissioners.

“The main skill that they need for this job is time,” Stanko said. “It’s really kind of a historical position. … You’re maintaining the history of the county by having a resting place for the pioneers and the people that have made this county and made this town.”

On Monday, Jan. 23, commissioners directed Stanko and Bonner to conduct interviews for the position and make a recommendation for an appointment. When a position was last open on the board, there were three applicants, but it is unclear how much interest the role may spur.

The district deals with more than just the Steamboat Springs Cemetery on the west side of town, as it also operates the Clark, Hahns Peak and Deep Creek cemeteries, Stanko said.

“This is an opportunity for somebody not only to be involved in the Steamboat Springs Cemetery, but also be involved and learn about the history of these very rural cemeteries,” Stanko said.

Those interested in the position should reach out to Stanko at 970-879-3936 or jstankoranch@gmail.com .

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.