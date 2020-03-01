Dogs in cars: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 29
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a car alarm going off in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. When they arrived on the scene, the alarm wasn’t going off, and they were unable to locate the vehicle.
3:08 a.m. Police received a call about a person loitering at a hotel in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person was knocking on the doors of guests in the hotel.
11:23 a.m. Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance between a man and his father’s girlfriend. Officers mediated the disagreement.
12:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a two dogs in a vehicle, with the windows cracked, in the Meadows Parking Lot. The vehicle was not there when police arrived.
2:12 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a dog in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive. The windows were cracked, and the dog did not appear to be in distress. The owner was given a verbal warning for not providing water.
7:16 p.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man laying down on the ground in Gondola Square. He was released to a sober friend.
10:36 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle possibly being driven by someone who was intoxicated. The caller said an occupant of the vehicle was screaming out the window.
Total incidents: 40
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
