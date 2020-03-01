Dogs in cars: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 29

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

2:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a car alarm going off in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. When they arrived on the scene, the alarm wasn’t going off, and they were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:08 a.m. Police received a call about a person loitering at a hotel in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person was knocking on the doors of guests in the hotel.

11:23 a.m. Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance between a man and his father’s girlfriend. Officers mediated the disagreement.

12:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a two dogs in a vehicle, with the windows cracked, in the Meadows Parking Lot. The vehicle was not there when police arrived.

2:12 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a dog in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive. The windows were cracked, and the dog did not appear to be in distress. The owner was given a verbal warning for not providing water.

7:16 p.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man laying down on the ground in Gondola Square. He was released to a sober friend.

10:36 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle possibly being driven by someone who was intoxicated. The caller said an occupant of the vehicle was screaming out the window.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.