Dog urination leads to neighbor dispute: The Record for Thursday, April 1

Thursday, April 1

12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about an intoxicated man causing a scene inside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers escorted the man out of the bar.

1:47 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident who said their neighbor in the 500 block of Walton Pond Circle was playing loud music. Officers went to the scene and did not hear any loud music.

8:03 a.m. Officers received a call from a security guard at Steamboat Resort who said he had been receiving threatening text messages. Officers took a report.

9:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about an intoxicated man skiing at Steamboat Resort. Deputies attempted to locate the man.

4:33 p.m. Officers received a call about damage to a gondola car at Steamboat Resort. Officers took a report.

5:42 p.m. Officers received a call about two neighbors arguing in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard because one neighbor’s dog urinated on the other’s lawn.

7:26 p.m. Officers received a call about a large group of unmasked people gathering outside in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

10:56 p.m. Officers received a call about an empty vehicle with its lights on in the 3800 block of Whistler Road. Officers could not locate the vehicle owner.

Total incidents: 61

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.