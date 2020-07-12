Dog rescued from hot car: The Record for Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 11, 2020

1:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the 1500 block Shadow Run Court. People were seen in the parking lot looking into vehicles. Officers made contact with the party who said they were looking for a friend’s vehicle.

10:47a.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog in a hot car in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:51 a.m. Officers received a report of trespass in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. An unlocked car had been gone through and a wallet had been stolen.

12:10 p.m. Officers returned to the 500 block of Ore House Plaza for a second report of trespassing. Another unlock vehicle had a wallet with cash inside it stolen.

12:38 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at golf course in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard after multiple reports of a dog in distress inside a car. A person on scene eventually broke the car’s window to rescue the animal after a search for the owner came up empty.

3:08 p.m. Officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue. A male party claimed people began throwing beer cans at him and pouring beer on his vehicle after he had parked. The people claimed he’d almost hit them when he was parking.

4:29 p.m. Officers were called to a public health concern at restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A group of about 12 people were reported as not wearing masks within the establishment.

9:08 p.m. Officers received a report of people walking along railroad tracks in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller was concerned for their safety walking along the tracks at night.

9:27 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. Roommates were arguing about having people over. Officers mediated the situation.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.