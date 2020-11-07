Dog poop on neighbors lawn: The Record for Friday, Nov. 6

Friday Nov. 6

9:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken

2:21 p.m. Officers responded to an anonymous report of hockey players not wearing masks at the Howelsen Ice Rink.

3:16 p.m. Officers responded to the call of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail. The offending party had left by the time officers arrived.

5:05 p.m. Officers responded to the report of an illegal burn near the corner of Creekside Court and Whistler Road. The fire pit was propane sourced so it was not an illegal fire.

7:12 p.m. Officers received a call from a person who accidentally discharged their firearm. The bullet did not go through the floor and no one was hurt.

10:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a neighbor who had placed dog poop on their neighbors lawn.

Total incidents: 36

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.