Dog poop dispute: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a dog biting another dog near Apres Ski Way. One of the dog owners was cited for having their dog off leash.

8:54 a.m. Officers received a report from someone who thought a bank may have given them a counterfeit bill. They were instructed to connect with the bank to determine if the bill was counterfeit.

9:01 a.m. Officers took a report from someone saying another person had fraudulently applied for unemployment in their name. Officers fielded 10 more calls that were very similar in nature on Thursday.

5:20 p.m. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Saratoga Avenue to help resolve a dispute between neighbors about picking up dog poop. Officers worked to mediate the situation.

5:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an illegal burn near Routt County Road 36 and Strawberry Lane. When deputies arrived, the residents put the fire out.

6:38 p.m. Officers fielded the first of many fireworks complaints of the night. Officers did not cite anyone, as they were busy with other calls.

8:52 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen wallet, cash and other items out of a ski locker near Gondola Square. A report was taken and security cameras are being reviewed.

Total incidents: 75

• Steamboat officers responded to 49 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.