Dog off leash: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 21

11:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received to a call from a resident in the 2000 block of Village Drive who was having a conflict with their roommate and wanted advice from the police.

12:35 p.m. Officers issued a citation to a resident in the area of Second and Pine streets for having a dog running around off its leash.

2:24 p.m. Officers received a call from a business manager in the 1400 block of Park Court who told officers their business was receiving poor reviews that were derogatory and sounded like harassment.

7:13 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an argument at Strawberry Park Hot Springs in which one party felt they were being harassed.

9:10 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle driving off the road on 13th Street. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

9:40 p.m. Officers saw a vehicle in the Howelsen Parkway area that they believed look suspicious due to time it was parked. Officers made contact with the driver, and he said he was leaving.

10:08 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a resident in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane who said their neighbors were playing loud music and yelling. Officers contacted the neighbors and issued them a citation for breaking a noise ordinance.

Total incidents: 34

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

