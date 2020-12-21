Dog off leash: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 20

Sunday, Dec. 20

8:39 a.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle parked for over an hour in the 3000 block of West Acres Drive. Officers spoke with the driver, who said he was waiting for a friend.

10:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident of a non-injury car crash in the 30 block of Routt County 129 in Clark.

1:19 p.m. Two people were driving recklessly in a parking lot in the 900 block of Pamela Lane. Officers issued them a warning.

1:26 p.m. Officers were called to someone using a ski pass that did not belong to them in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Road.

2:37 p.m. Officers were called to a dog off of its leash in the 1100 block of Oak Street. The dog was gone when officers arrived.

10:40 p.m. Officers received a report of someone being assaulted on Seventh Street and Yampa Street. Officers did not see anyone when they arrived.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to 18 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s office deputies responded to nine cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

