Dog hitches ride in stranger’s vehicle: The Record for Saturday, July 18

Saturday, July 18, 2020

1:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1800 block of Stonecreek Court. People out on a balcony were making loud noises. Police issued a written warning.

1:28 a.m. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. A person stopping for gas had a small dog hop in their vehicle. Officers were able to locate the dog’s owner and reunited them.

9:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane. Some change was stolen from an open window of a vehicle.

10 a.m. Police responded to a report of two dogs in a hot vehicle at Sixth and Yampa streets. Officers gave a verbal warning. They returned to the area 10 minutes later for another dog in a hot car.

4:16 p.m. Officer were called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of 13th Street. A person tubing the river claimed kids playing on a pedestrian bridge in the area threw rocks and hit him, knocking him off his tube. The man confronted the kids, and an argument ensued. Officers mediated the situation.

6:44 p.m. Police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to an illegal burn at Larimer Street and Butcherknife Aly. The fire turned out to be an unattended fire in an established fire pit. Firefighters educated the homeowners on area fire restrictions.

7:55 p.m. Officers were called to a public health concern in the 2100 block of Elk River Road. A group of about 40 or 50 people were reported as gathering and not wearing masks.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.