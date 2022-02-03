Dog dies after falling through ice on Yampa River

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue recovered the body of a dog that fell in the Yampa River and was trapped under the ice just after noon Thursday, Feb. 3.

Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said the owners had the dog on a leash, but the dog saw something and escaped its owners’ grasp before falling into the river.

Firefighters used an ax and chainsaw to break open the ice and recover the dog’s body. Officers rushed the dog to the Pet Care Clinic, but there was nothing they could do.

“It’s just one of those sad situations,” Brown said.

