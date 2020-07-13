Dog chases motorcycle: The Record for Sunday, July 12

Sunday, July 12, 2020

1:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. The reporting party believed people in the pool and hot tub area did not have permission to be there. Officers spoke to the group, and one of them lived in the complex and was allowed to be there with guests.

2:57 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone had scared off the bear with a vehicle by the time officers arrived.

5:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a restaurant on fire in the 130 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

7:06 a.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint in the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way. A dog was running loose in the area. Officers gave a verbal warning to the owner.

9:58 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the 20th block of Spruce Street. An owner had been bitten by his dog on the leg. He went to be checked out by a doctor.

10:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 60000 block of Routt County Road 129.

2:04 p.m. Officers were called to an animal bite in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A dog had jumped a fence and attacked another dog. One dog was taken to the vet with injuries.

3:15 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Hilltop Parkway and S. Lincoln Avenue. A person reported a dog chasing a motorcycle. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the motorcycle or dog.

6:41 p.m. Officers received a vehicle complaint at JD Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. A vehicle was seen driving erratically in the area. Officers eventually located the unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot.

