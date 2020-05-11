Dog bites cat: The Record for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Sunday, May 10, 2020

6:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about trash that a bear had gotten into sometime overnight in the 1500 block of Skyview Lane. The residents at the location were advised on how to secure their trash containers.

7:59 a.m. Police received a call about trash that a bear had gotten into sometime overnight in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The residents at the location were advised on how to secure their trash containers.

1:12 p.m. Police were called about a lost credit card at the Butcherknife Creek Trailhead.

Support Local Journalism Donate



2:11 p.m. Police responded to a call about people in a store in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road not wearing masks. Officers arrived on scene and determined there was not a violation.

4:42 p.m. Police received a report about a transient person spreading trash in the 1500 block on Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and determined the report was inaccurate.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an animal bite on Longfellow Way in Clark.

6:55 p.m. Police responded to a call about a dog that bit a neighbor’s cat. The cat was taken to the veterinarian.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 8 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.