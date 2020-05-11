Dog bites cat: The Record for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
6:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about trash that a bear had gotten into sometime overnight in the 1500 block of Skyview Lane. The residents at the location were advised on how to secure their trash containers.
7:59 a.m. Police received a call about trash that a bear had gotten into sometime overnight in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The residents at the location were advised on how to secure their trash containers.
1:12 p.m. Police were called about a lost credit card at the Butcherknife Creek Trailhead.
2:11 p.m. Police responded to a call about people in a store in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road not wearing masks. Officers arrived on scene and determined there was not a violation.
4:42 p.m. Police received a report about a transient person spreading trash in the 1500 block on Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and determined the report was inaccurate.
6:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an animal bite on Longfellow Way in Clark.
6:55 p.m. Police responded to a call about a dog that bit a neighbor’s cat. The cat was taken to the veterinarian.
Total incidents: 35
- Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 8 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
