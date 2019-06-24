Dog at large, cat on the loose: The Record for Sunday, June 23

Sunday, June 23, 2019

1:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and Yampa streets.

8:37 a.m. A lost cat was reported in the 300 block of Ore House Plaza. The person reporting had brought the cat inside due to bears being in the area and was unsure who the animal belonged to.

9:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motorist in the 140 block of U.S. Highway 40.

9:41 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Fetcher Park Drive. Officers noticed the windows of the vehicle were foggy and discovered a person sleeping inside the vehicle. Officers informed the person that sleeping or camping in cars within city limits was not allowed.

10:39 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a lost wallet at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street. The reporting party remembered losing the wallet sometime over the weekend.

10:46 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to an outside gas leak at 100 Shady Lane in Hayden.

2:08 p.m. A wallet was reported as found at a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. It was not the same wallet that was reported as missing earlier in the day.

3:28 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an unknown injury motor vehicle crash at Routt County Roads 38 and 38A.

3:44 p.m. Officers were called to a camper parked near Whistler Park that had not moved for several days. Officers were unable to make contact with the owner and left a “red tag” on the vehicle to let the owner know that if it was not moved in 24 hours, it would be towed.

4:03 p.m. Officers responded to multiple reports of an off-leash dog downtown. Officers were able to make contact with the owner in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue and issued a dog-at-large citation.

6:24 p.m. Officers responded to a nuisance bear in the 70 block of Anglers Drive. The bear was reported as living underneath a trailer in the area, but officers were unable to locate the bear.

7:47 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to someone having a seizure in the 60800 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

10:36 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Village Drive. The incident is being investigated.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.