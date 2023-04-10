Documentary explores Cuban roots of New Orleans jazz

Bud Werner Library will screen “A Tuba to Cuba,” which documents a New Orleans band’s journey to trace its musical roots in Cuba, for free on Thursday, April 13.

Bud Werner Library/Courtesy photo

The Bud Werner Library is inviting the community to watch New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band as they trace their musical roots from the City of Jazz to the shores of Cuba.

The documentary, “A Tuba to Cuba,” follows the band’s leader as he fulfills his late father’s dream of retracing his musical roots. This quest takes the band to post-embargo Cuba in search of Indigenous music that gave birth to New Orleans jazz, leading to encounters with some of Cuba’s most iconic musicians that result in spontaneous and soulful collaborations.

“A Tuba to Cuba” celebrates the human spirit expressed through the universal language of music. The film challenges viewers to dig deeper and find a common ground where people can all resolve to build bridges, not walls.

The film will screen for free at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/TubaToCuba .