Documentary celebrates Earth Day, Indian eco-activist’s life story
Bud Werner Library is presenting an early Earth Day film, “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva,” which tells the life story of a Gandhian eco-activist fighting to protect the world’s natural resources.
The film follows Shiva as she stands up to corporate giants in the industrial agriculture industry, rises to prominence in the seed saving and organic food movements, and inspires an international crusade for change.
Shiva’s life led her from highland treks with her father, to tending a garden with her mother, to pursuing an education that freed her from societal constraints in India, culminating in a degree in nuclear physics and a Ph.D. in the philosophy of quantum theory. Shiva brought her scientific expertise and Gandhian principles of nonviolent resistance to Indian villagers, pushing against corporate capitalist practices that stifle people’s livelihood and harm the environment.
“The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/EarthDay2023.
