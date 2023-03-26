Documentary at library tells story of Ruby Duncan, economic justice
Next week, Bud Werner Memorial Library will present “Storming Caesar’s Palace,” the extraordinary story of Ruby Duncan, a grassroots movement leader who went from protestor to strategic organizer to White House advisor.
Based on the groundbreaking book by Annelise Orleck, “Storming Caesars Palace: How Black Mothers Fought Their Own War on Poverty,” the documentary spotlights an unsung leader and movement, whose stand for America’s principles of justice, inclusion and opportunity for all continues to shape the calls for economic justice today.
Through interviews with Duncan and other key players in the movement such as Gloria Steinem, the documentary tells the story of the fight for a basic income guarantee to families, and democratic participation for mothers struggling to make ends meet. Duncan challenged the Las Vegas mob, presidents and everyday Americans, urging them to rethink their notions about the welfare system.
“Storming Caesar’s Palace” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Caesars.
