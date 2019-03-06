Documentary about Fred Rogers to screen at library March 11

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Indie Lens Pop-Up season continues with a free screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” an award-winning documentary about Fred Rogers, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, in Library Hall.

If you go What: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” documentary film screening

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 11

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library

For over 30 years, Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer and producer was beamed daily into homes across America. In his beloved television program, “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” Rogers and his cast of puppets and friends spoke directly to young children about some of life's weightiest issues in a simple, direct fashion.

In “Won't You Be My Neighbor?” Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville looks back on Rogers’ legacy, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood.

In addition, Partners in Routt County will be in attendance at the film as part of their volunteer mentor recruitment campaign. Partners currently has 25 youths on its waitlist to be matched with a mentor, and success depends on the support of the community and the involvement of committed volunteer mentors. Partners will have an information booth at the screening to learn more about volunteering with the nonprofit.

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information about this film and other Indie Lens Pop-Up events.