Do you have a good relationship with your bank?

From its annual customer appreciation soup and chili competitions to sponsoring a major community event such as the Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, Vectra Bank focuses on giving back to the community it serves.

The locally managed and operated Steamboat Springs branch lives Vectra Bank’s motto, “big enough to count, small enough to care.” Adam Wilson, market president in Steamboat, said the branch’s nine-person staff truly walked that walk as they worked ‘round the clock helping local businesses qualify for Payment Protection Program (PPP) funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Imagine as much lending as you do in four years in a one-month period,” Wilson said. “It was really important to us. We helped our business owners retain thousands of local jobs, helping our community and the local economy.”

Building relationships

When you need something like help obtaining a loan such as PPP, it’s essential to have a good working relationship with your bank. Wilson jokes that everyone should also have a good relationship with their lawyer and accountant.

“It’s so important because you don’t want to be looking to start building a relationship suddenly when you need something,” he said.

Since Wilson joined the team at the end of 2018, he said he can’t count the number of times a customer has walked into his office and said, “the reason I bank with Vectra is because of your team.”

Vectra Bank focuses on anticipating customers’ needs and finding the best solutions to help customers reach their financial goals. Vectra Bank’s commitment to its customers is also evidenced by the average tenure of more than 10 years among the nine-person team.

“We promise to listen to our customers, initiate contact, provide solutions, and build proactive relationships,” Wilson said.

What’s a Vectra? This is a common question asked by community members at Vectra Bank. Vectra is a variation of the word “vector.” A vector can be described as a line or path that, the longer or more extensive this line is, the greater its magnitude. Vectra provides a path of financial solutions and growth for a business or individual. The bank believes the more extensive its financial relationship is with its customers, the greater their collective success.

Familiar faces

The nine-person staff at Vectra Bank makes every effort to get to know its customers. Wilson said it’s also not uncommon for the team t o deliver a meal to a customer who is ill or in need.

A board near the entrance of Vectra Bank in Steamboat Springs features photos of customers’ dogs.

They even encourage customers to bring their dogs in, as evidenced by the display of customers’ dog pictures on a board near the bank’s entrance, to be part of the Vectra Bank family.

Wilson said it was a major shift for both the staff and customers when the pandemic forced the bank to close the lobby of the bank.

“When we opened back up, a lot of customers couldn’t wait to come in and interact and see our team, their friends,” he said. “And the feeling was mutual. They like seeing familiar faces here. That’s really what this bank has become over the years.”