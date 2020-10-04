Disturbing Halloween decorations: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

5:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that got into some trash in the 10 block of Cedar Court.

6:54 a.m. Police received a report of shots fired from Bear Drive and Hunters Court.

11:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of “disturbing Halloween decorations” on display in along Routt County Road 76 near Hayden.

12:40 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a pizza parlor in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

12:48 p.m. Deputies were called to assist an animal bite victim in Clark.

2:39 p.m. Police were called about a dog inside a hot, unattended vehicle at Seventh and Oak streets. An officer was in the process of getting the dog out of the vehicle when its owners returned.

8:01 p.m. Deputies received a report of a crash with unknown injuries in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 33.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.