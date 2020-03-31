Disturbed while fishing: The Record for Monday, March 30, 2020

Monday, March 30, 2020

7:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 25 along Colorado Highway 131 near McCoy.

8:11 a.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 15. They arrested the driver after discovering she had a warrant out for her arrest.

11:54 a.m. Deputies were called about another crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 33A and U.S. Highway 40.

12:31 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious person in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road. A man was trying to fish, but a transient man was acting aggressively toward him.

2:49 p.m. A group of people was violating a public health order in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Officers educated them on the orders.

3:24 p.m. Police were called about a group of people violating the public health orders at a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. Officers educated them on the orders.

5:09 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 300 block of East First Street in Oak Creek.

6:59 p.m. Police were called about a man screaming at people in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

11:41 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding loud music at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Confluence Court. The music had stopped by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

