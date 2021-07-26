Disturbance on Yampa: The Record for Sunday, July 25
Sunday, July 25, 2021
12:41 a.m. Steamboat Police Department Officers responded to the report of a disturbance near the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets.
12:58 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint near the 2000 block of River Queen Drive.
1:57 a.m. Officers were called to the corner of Sixth and Aspen streets to investigate a report of an intoxicated person walking in the street.
2:48 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a lightning sparked fire in near King Solomon Creek. The fire was roughly a half-acre in size but was controlled later Sunday evening.
3:15 p.m. Officers investigated a report of illegal dumping in an apartment complex near the corner of Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.
8:26 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a report of smoke on U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass near mile marker 147.
11:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a bear near the 1800 block of Upper Huckleberry Lane.
Total incidents: 59
• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
