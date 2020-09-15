Disturbance at saloon: The Record for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

9:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about someone receiving threatening messages on social media.

11:06 a.m. Police were called about a transient man making people uncomfortable at the Yampa River Botanic Park. Officers spoke with the man but took no action because he wasn’t doing anything illegal.

1:14 p.m. Police received a report of someone using a fraudulent $100 bill at a business in the 1900 block of Shield Drive.

5:40 p.m. Police were called about a man causing a disturbance at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

6:09 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between a landlord and tenant in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

6:55 p.m. Police received a report of two hang gliders in possible danger at Steamboat Resort. Officers referred the incident to resort officials.

9:55 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting involving a man seen eating food while walking around a grocery sore in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued the man a citation.

11:39 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at a saloon in the 100 block of East Main Street in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.