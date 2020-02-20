Disturbance at pizza parlor: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

7:10 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from the 42800 block of Routt County Road 52.

9:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a back pain injury in the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive.

11:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a missing person last seen somewhere in the Steamboat area.

3:15 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a pizza parlor in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:12 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the Upper Knoll Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10:29 p.m. Police were called to conduct a welfare check on someone near a gas station in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 31

Steamboat officers had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had four cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

