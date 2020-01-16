Disturbance at library: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.
12:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
12:08 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a library in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:54 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
1:56 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.
2:32 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a waste management facility in the 2700 block of Downhill Drive.
5:33 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under restraint, not having insurance and driving a vehicle with an expired license plate.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
7:14 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at mile marker 58 along Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.
8:23 p.m. Officers received a report of threats made at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
Total incidents: 54
- Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.