Disturbance at library: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

12:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

12:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

12:08 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a library in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:54 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

1:56 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

2:32 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a waste management facility in the 2700 block of Downhill Drive.

5:33 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under restraint, not having insurance and driving a vehicle with an expired license plate.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:14 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at mile marker 58 along Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.

8:23 p.m. Officers received a report of threats made at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.