Disturbance at ice cream shop: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

8:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief at Silver Spur and Purple Sage streets.

8:34 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone having breathing difficulties in Clark, just a few miles from the Middle Fork Fire.

11:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a woman who has been sleeping in her vehicle outside the hotel where she used to work in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers told her she is not allowed to sleep there.

1:35 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help a biker who fell and possibly broke his hip while riding the Flash of Gold Trail on Buffalo Pass. He was taken to the hospital.

2:42 p.m. Police were called about a bike allegedly stolen from the employee of a car wash in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

3:41 p.m. Police received a report of some drug paraphernalia found near the Yampa River in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers disposed of the items.

4:42 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a small wildfire at Routt County roads 14 and 35. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

6:03 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft in the 47000 block of Routt County Road 129.

6:16 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at an ice cream shop in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. Someone was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident, but it is unclear what for.

Total incidents: 72

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.