Disturbance at city hall: The Record for July 2, 2020

Thursday, July 2, 2020

8:50 a.m. A bear was spotted in the 200 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

9:13 a.m. There was a report of illegal dumping in the 300 block of 11th Street.

1:26 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Steamboat Springs City Hall in the 100 block of 10th Street.

1:46 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of Clermont Circle.

2:09 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a public health concern at a retail business in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

2:26 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of theft from a residence in the 700 block of Mountain Village Circle.

3:31 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of Amethyst Drive and East Maple Street.

6:44 p.m. Deputies with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a recreation area in Yampa.

11:16 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of a prowler in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

Total incidents: 69

Steamboat officers had 54 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.