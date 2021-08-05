Disturbance at bar: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 4
Wednesday, Aug. 4
7:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers collected a piece of lost property from a Steamboat Springs Transit bus.
8:20 a.m. Officers were called about loud noises in the 400 block of Dabney Lane.
8:31 a.m. Officers received a report about illegal trash dumping in the 2100 block of Val D’Isere Circle.
11:15 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.
2:47 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
6:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.
10:07 p.m. Officers received a report about an intoxicated driver outside a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
Total incidents: 61
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire District responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.