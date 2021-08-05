Disturbance at bar: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 4

7:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers collected a piece of lost property from a Steamboat Springs Transit bus.

8:20 a.m. Officers were called about loud noises in the 400 block of Dabney Lane.

8:31 a.m. Officers received a report about illegal trash dumping in the 2100 block of Val D’Isere Circle.

11:15 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

2:47 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

6:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

10:07 p.m. Officers received a report about an intoxicated driver outside a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 61

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire District responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.