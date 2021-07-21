Disturbance at bar: The Record for Tuesday, July 20
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
10:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an animal bite at Dry Lake Campground on Buffalo Pass.
2:24 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of 1800 Central Park Plaza.
6:12 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of smoke near the Blackmer Trail on Emerald Mountain.
10:51 p.m. Officers received a call about a disturbance inside a business in the 900 block of Yampa Street.
11:49 p.m. Officers were called about a loud noise complaint on Oak and Eighth streets.
Total incidents: 65
• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
